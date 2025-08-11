American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,351 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $17,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 16,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $5,011,520.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,764.83. This represents a 65.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total transaction of $15,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,191.50. The trade was a 82.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,219 shares of company stock valued at $40,555,901 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXP opened at $297.41 on Monday. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $329.14. The company has a market cap of $206.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $306.59 and a 200-day moving average of $290.45.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXP. BTIG Research set a $277.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.05.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

