Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX stock opened at $89.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.17 and a 200 day moving average of $88.77. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $78.61 and a 52 week high of $95.41.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amdocs will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 205,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after acquiring an additional 66,400 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

