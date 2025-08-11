AlphaCore Capital LLC Takes $261,000 Position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,497 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC raised its holdings in Target by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 28,668 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its holdings in Target by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 13,278 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
Target Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of TGT stock opened at $105.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.88. Target Corporation has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.40. The company has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
Target Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Target’s payout ratio is 50.11%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Target from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Target from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Target from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.65.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 246,453 shares in the company, valued at $23,703,849.54. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
