AlphaCore Capital LLC Takes $237,000 Position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUMG. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,366,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,327,000 after acquiring an additional 62,281 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 520,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after acquiring an additional 20,744 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 264,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after acquiring an additional 12,597 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3%

NUMG opened at $47.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $36.74 and a 1-year high of $51.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.00 and a 200-day moving average of $45.98.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

