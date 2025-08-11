AlphaCore Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 295.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP opened at $110.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.24. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.04 and a one year high of $111.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

