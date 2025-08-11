AlphaCore Capital LLC Makes New $148,000 Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 751,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,471,000 after acquiring an additional 39,978 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 72,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,155,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,193,000 after acquiring an additional 58,664 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $58.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $58.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.99 and a 200-day moving average of $47.71.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.