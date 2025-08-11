AlphaCore Capital LLC Invests $160,000 in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,940.5% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after purchasing an additional 24,425 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11,847.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 59,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 58,643 shares in the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFH opened at $126.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.92. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $100.87 and a 52 week high of $130.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

