AlphaCore Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 163,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VONG opened at $114.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.73. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.39 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

