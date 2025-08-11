AlphaCore Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPA. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 19,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 52,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of PPA stock opened at $146.69 on Monday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $148.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.16. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.98.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.
