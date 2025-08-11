AlphaCore Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPA. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 19,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 52,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of PPA stock opened at $146.69 on Monday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $148.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.16. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.