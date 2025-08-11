Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $1.26 Million Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,246 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,071 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $31,367,000 after purchasing an additional 13,486 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,037 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 146 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,848 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $12,323,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 3,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $662,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,855. The trade was a 15.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Eddy acquired 1,357 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.31 per share, with a total value of $251,465.67. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,558.08. The trade was a 39.78% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,866 shares of company stock valued at $11,462,773 over the last three months. 32.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $211.04 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $166.37 and a one year high of $254.60. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.24.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $1.2125 dividend. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 34.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.