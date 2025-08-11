Aigen Investment Management LP Raises Holdings in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chemed during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemed Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:CHE opened at $435.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $548.45. Chemed Corporation has a twelve month low of $408.42 and a twelve month high of $623.60.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.02 by ($1.75). The business had revenue of $618.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.60 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.34%.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total transaction of $866,985.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,454,259.73. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Walsh III acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $417.10 per share, with a total value of $83,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,443.30. The trade was a 6.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Chemed from $650.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chemed from $640.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Chemed from $708.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.75.

Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

