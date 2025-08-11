AIA Group Ltd Trims Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,649 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $24,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,069,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 21.2% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in ServiceNow by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.3% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 20,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,195,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,171 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total value of $1,194,420.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,000. The trade was a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 145 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,540. This represents a 4.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,250 shares of company stock worth $5,318,667 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,120.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. FBN Securities raised shares of ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,003.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,115.20.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.3%

NOW stock opened at $871.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $181.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.79, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $982.92 and its 200 day moving average is $942.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $678.66 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

