AIA Group Ltd Sells 15,579 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

AIA Group Ltd reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,579 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (up from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $173.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $417.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $173.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.60.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

