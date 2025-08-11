AIA Group Ltd Purchases 2,510 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CME Group by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,280,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,923,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,278 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 32,941.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,858,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,144,000 after buying an additional 1,853,261 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,842,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,730,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,003,000 after purchasing an additional 765,773 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,818,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,744,000 after purchasing an additional 648,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $282.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $275.84 and a 200-day moving average of $266.12. The company has a market cap of $101.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $203.77 and a one year high of $290.79.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 48.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on CME Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $298.00 price target on CME Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.93.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $132,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,215. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.50, for a total value of $108,225.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 6,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,470. The trade was a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,294 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

