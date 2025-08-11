AIA Group Ltd Buys 3,643 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 208.8% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $438.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $331.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a PE ratio of -177.70 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.87 and a 12-month high of $439.36.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $773,689 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.54 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 273.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $329.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $364.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $348.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.92.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 31,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.39, for a total transaction of $9,630,899.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 48,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,899,281.72. This trade represents a 39.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

