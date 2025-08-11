AGF Management Ltd. Has $75.56 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,135 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $75,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 11,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 28,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $216.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $137.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.66 and its 200-day moving average is $216.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

