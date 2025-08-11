AGF Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA)

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,037,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 42,983 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $41,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 69.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 53.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 108.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. National Bankshares raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 3.7%

PBA opened at $35.54 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.0%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 93.67%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

