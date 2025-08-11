Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $143.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.63.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $131.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.38 and its 200 day moving average is $114.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $166.03.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $829.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.54 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 29.57%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMS. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 50.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,114,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,697 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,064,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,659,000 after purchasing an additional 799,569 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,732,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,315,000 after purchasing an additional 544,109 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,997,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 14.8% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,904,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,700,000 after purchasing an additional 374,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Stories

