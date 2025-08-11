Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Receives $41.00 Average PT from Analysts

Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Aaron’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Aaron’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Aaron’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

In related news, CFO Brian Garner acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.93 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 132,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,031.21. This represents a 2.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRG. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 785.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 765.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRG opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.17. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $604.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.28%.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

