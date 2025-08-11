AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.13), Zacks reports. AAON had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 12.60%.

AAON Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of AAON opened at $80.52 on Monday. AAON has a 52 week low of $68.98 and a 52 week high of $144.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.96 and a 200-day moving average of $88.47.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Insider Activity at AAON

Institutional Trading of AAON

In related news, Director Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 21,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $2,225,632.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,617.92. This trade represents a 70.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AAON by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 430,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,669,000 after acquiring an additional 73,644 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of AAON by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 233,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,204,000 after buying an additional 12,489 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AAON by 429.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 65,813 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AAON by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAON shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Sidoti upgraded AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

