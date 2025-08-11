9,142 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Purchased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Aptiv by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Aptiv by 201.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $66.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $75.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APTV. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aptiv to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Guggenheim cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

