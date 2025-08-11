865 Shares in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) Purchased by Cary Street Partners Financial LLC

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 865 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Price Performance

Ares Management stock opened at $188.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a PE ratio of 108.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. Ares Management Corporation has a 52 week low of $110.63 and a 52 week high of $200.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.37.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 258.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ARES shares. Cfra Research raised shares of Ares Management to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wolfe Research set a $193.00 price target on shares of Ares Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.19.

View Our Latest Report on ARES

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 85,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.79, for a total transaction of $14,347,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 107,500 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $17,344,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,400,000 shares in the company, valued at $225,876,000. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 873,145 shares of company stock valued at $146,204,353. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.