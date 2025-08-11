5,025 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Purchased by Cove Private Wealth LLC

Cove Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 300.0% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 584.7% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,969.50. This trade represents a 17.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $32.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.03. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $46.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average of $36.84.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.28.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

