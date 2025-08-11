39,785 Shares in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 14,258.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,474,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436,317 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Toast by 898.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,858,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,503 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Toast by 914.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,846,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,634 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Toast during the 4th quarter worth $87,188,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Toast during the 4th quarter worth $83,684,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TOST shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Toast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Toast from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.54.

Shares of TOST opened at $43.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.98. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $49.66. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.85 and a beta of 2.01.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Toast had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Toast’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toast news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $3,131,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 187,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,372,643.60. The trade was a 27.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul D. Bell sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $496,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 229,680 shares in the company, valued at $10,365,458.40. This trade represents a 4.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 474,054 shares of company stock worth $20,432,166 in the last three months. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

