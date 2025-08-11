3,688 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Bought by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Capital International Investors boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,507,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,706,000 after acquiring an additional 686,008 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,026,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,247,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722,197 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,186,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,032,000 after acquiring an additional 212,301 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,647,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,251 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,322,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,730,000 after acquiring an additional 636,537 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $73.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $228.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.67. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 200.0%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 37.97%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.