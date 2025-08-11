314 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Acquired by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of IWB opened at $349.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $264.17 and a twelve month high of $351.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $338.92 and a 200-day moving average of $322.68.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

