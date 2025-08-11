30,995 Shares in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 30,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the first quarter worth about $669,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,350,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,201,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 177,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,996 shares during the period. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the first quarter worth about $185,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RQI opened at $12.31 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.41.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 780.0%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

