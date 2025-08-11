2,300 Shares in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Acquired by Gouws Capital LLC

Gouws Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 495.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $117.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.00. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $76.26 and a 1-year high of $118.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

