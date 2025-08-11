18,261 Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROKU. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $2,950,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROKU. Wall Street Zen raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.96.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $2,241,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,466.92. This trade represents a 67.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 76,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,106.40. This represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,233 shares of company stock valued at $28,362,681 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $83.21 on Monday. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.43 and a 52-week high of $104.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of -198.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.17.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.23. Roku had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

