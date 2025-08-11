1,605,020 Shares in Coty (NYSE:COTY) Purchased by QVIDTVM Management LLC

QVIDTVM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,605,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,779,000. Coty comprises approximately 7.8% of QVIDTVM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Coty by 140.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coty during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Impact Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coty during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Coty by 607.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 11,484 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COTY shares. Bank of America cut Coty from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Coty from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Coty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Coty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $4.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30. Coty has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

About Coty

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.