144,157 Shares in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 144,157 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,044,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Target by 407.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,970,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,666,672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,825,586 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Target by 1,364.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,289,692 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $343,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,035 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Target by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,968,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $536,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,275 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Target by 35.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,370,062 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,653 shares during the period. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cfra Research lowered Target from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Target from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Target from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock opened at $105.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.79 and its 200-day moving average is $105.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.22. Target Corporation has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.40.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.54 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.11%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

