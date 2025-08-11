12,000 Shares in Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB) Bought by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Operose Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Ponce Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Ponce Financial Group by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ponce Financial Group by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ponce Financial Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 505,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Ponce Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ponce Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PDLB opened at $14.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.17. The stock has a market cap of $340.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.70. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $14.59.

Ponce Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PDLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 million. Ponce Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA, money market, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit to individuals, business entities, and non-profit organizations, as well as individual retirement accounts.

