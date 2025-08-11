1,170 Shares in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Acquired by Zions Bancorporation National Association UT

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna Group by 58.6% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $275.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $304.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.72. Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $256.89 and a 1 year high of $370.83.

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.61 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. Cigna Group’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.97%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.72.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

