10,782 Shares in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE) Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at $2,973,033,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at $518,328,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at $326,670,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at $224,301,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at $127,038,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Expand Energy alerts:

Expand Energy Stock Performance

Shares of EXE opened at $99.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 254.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Expand Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $69.12 and a 52-week high of $123.35.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). Expand Energy had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 589.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Expand Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $121.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Expand Energy

Expand Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expand Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expand Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.