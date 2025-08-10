Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 8,472 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 32.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,472 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BrightView were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,388,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in BrightView by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 18,742 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BrightView by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in BrightView by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 142,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 27,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BrightView by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BrightView alerts:

BrightView Stock Performance

Shares of BV stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 506.67 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $18.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BrightView ( NYSE:BV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $708.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.43 million. BrightView had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on BrightView from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on BrightView from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.82.

Read Our Latest Report on BV

Insider Activity at BrightView

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $167,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,533,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,076,971.20. This represents a 35.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BrightView

(Free Report)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.