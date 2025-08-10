Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 765 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Baidu were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIDU. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,170,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $3,497,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Baidu by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $232,000.

Get Baidu alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIDU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Baidu from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Baidu from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Baidu from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Baidu from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of BIDU opened at $87.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.71 and a 52-week high of $116.25.

Baidu Profile

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.