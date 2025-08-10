Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 720 Shares of Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Stepan were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stepan by 781.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Stepan by 124.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stepan by 67.9% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stepan during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. bought a new position in Stepan during the first quarter worth $273,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCL opened at $48.93 on Friday. Stepan Company has a fifty-two week low of $44.23 and a fifty-two week high of $82.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day moving average of $55.84.

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.40). Stepan had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $594.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stepan Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.63%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

