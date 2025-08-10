Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 17,041 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $2,573,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PARR opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.54 and a beta of 1.83. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $35.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.23.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $34.00 price objective on Par Pacific and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $38.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.96.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

