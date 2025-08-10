Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,922 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 55,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Cars.com by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 26,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cars.com by 813.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARS opened at $12.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.57. Cars.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $20.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $786.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.76.

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Cars.com had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $178.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cars.com from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cars.com from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

