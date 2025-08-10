Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,500 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCSC. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in ScanSource by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 45,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in ScanSource by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 46,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 17,406 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ScanSource in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ScanSource alerts:

Insider Transactions at ScanSource

In other news, EVP Rachel Hayden sold 6,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $278,077.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,690.98. This represents a 33.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on SCSC shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Northcoast Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SCSC

ScanSource Price Performance

Shares of ScanSource stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.07.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $704.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.17 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

About ScanSource

(Free Report)

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.