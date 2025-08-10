Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Takes $640,000 Position in James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,152 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 59,775.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,325,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317,017 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 12.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 44.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,345,000. 7.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on JHX. Baird R W raised James Hardie Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on James Hardie Industries in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. William Blair began coverage on James Hardie Industries in a report on Friday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

James Hardie Industries Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE:JHX opened at $28.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.12. James Hardie Industries PLC. has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $971.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.86 million. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that James Hardie Industries PLC. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

