Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 59,110 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT owned 0.13% of G-III Apparel Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 100,395 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,428,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at G-III Apparel Group

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $109,750.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 54,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,674.70. This represents a 10.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIII. Wall Street Zen cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

GIII opened at $24.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average of $25.92. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $36.18.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $583.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, LTD. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

