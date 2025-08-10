Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Invests $515,000 in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,091,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 198,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,424,000 after purchasing an additional 73,989 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in American International Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 293,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,336,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in American International Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 109,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,952,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $78.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.63. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.20.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on American International Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on American International Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair raised American International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AIG

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.