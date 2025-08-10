Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,982 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.18% of Zimmer Biomet worth $39,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZBH shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $101.00 price target on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.44.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $99.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.68. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,280. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

