Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 63,050 Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 63,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,782,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NBIS shares. Northland Securities set a $47.00 price target on Nebius Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nebius Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Arete began coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Nebius Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

NBIS stock opened at $68.78 on Friday. Nebius Group N.V. has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $71.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.67 and a beta of 3.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average is $37.30.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.30 million during the quarter. The company’s revenue was up 385 on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

