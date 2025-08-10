Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 870,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 325,142 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.31% of Yum! Brands worth $136,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $141.34 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.98.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.02%.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total transaction of $1,043,352.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,084,113.80. The trade was a 6.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.92, for a total transaction of $36,798.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $245,559.60. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,983 shares of company stock worth $2,187,764 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $164.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.23.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

