XTX Topco Ltd Sells 6,840 Shares of Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW)

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,840 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Bowhead Specialty were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 7,651.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

Get Bowhead Specialty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BOW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bowhead Specialty from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Bowhead Specialty from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Insider Transactions at Bowhead Specialty

In related news, Director Matthew Botein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $61,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,968,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,972,523.70. The trade was a 18.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gallatin Point Capital Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $61,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,968,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,972,523.70. This trade represents a 18.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Bowhead Specialty Price Performance

BOW stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of -0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.01. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $232.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.66 million. Bowhead Specialty had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 10.05%. Research analysts expect that Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Bowhead Specialty

(Free Report)

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bowhead Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowhead Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.