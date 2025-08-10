XTX Topco Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Fidelis Insurance were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIHL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 37,544 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 18,562 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelis Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE FIHL opened at $16.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.37 and a beta of 0.25. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $21.32.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $658.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.57 million. Fidelis Insurance had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

