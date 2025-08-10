XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Stake in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEN. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gen Digital by 117.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Gen Digital in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Gen Digital by 26.6% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Gen Digital in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gen Digital in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nora Denzel sold 31,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $910,138.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 34,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,573.60. This represents a 47.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GEN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gen Digital from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Gen Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Gen Digital in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Gen Digital Stock Performance

GEN opened at $30.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average of $27.83. Gen Digital Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 59.28% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.08%.

Gen Digital Profile

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

