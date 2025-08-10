XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 56,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ NYMT opened at $6.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.45. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $599.66 million, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.28.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

New York Mortgage Trust ( NASDAQ:NYMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $17.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.67 million. Analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 421.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on NYMT shares. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.